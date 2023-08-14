Thousands attend Scott HS reunion, TPD issues dozens of citations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers issued roughly 75 citations for parking violations after a gathering over the weekend had thousands attend.

According to TPD records, Woodsdale Park hosted an event on Sunday that brought out thousands of people but parking was inadequate. Police responded to the area of Woodsdale and the Anthony Wayne trail for a traffic standstill and parking violations just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police records did not disclose what the event was but event pages on social media showed it was the Scott Bulldog Picnic, a reunion for all Scott High School graduates that featured local vendors.

Police said hundreds of vehicles were illegally parked on Woodsdale from Arlington to the Anthony Wayne Trail and the Harvard to Broadway area. Vehicles were blocking sidewalks and parked in the median on the Anthony Wayne Trail. Police said it created a safety hazard and officers issued approximately 75 citations.

When the event ended, officers closed Woodsdale from the Anthony Wayne Trail to Spencer for about 90 minutes.

