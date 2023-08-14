Three arrested after police use pepperballs to disperse ‘volatile’ crowd at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people over the course of breaking up a gathering at Weiler Homes just after midnight Sunday.

According to the incident report, police encountered a large ‘volatile’ crowd on the 700 block of Seigel.

After being told multiple times to disperse, officers used pepperballs to break up the crowd.

Three people were arrested in relation to the incident: Orlando Lloyd, 29, Stephen Wells, 30 and Montrese Matchett, 29.

