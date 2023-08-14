Toledo community mourns the loss of a youth football coach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo community is morning the sudden death of a little league football coach.

Dwayne Morehead Jr. was a father and mentor who helped youth in our community achieve their goals.

“He started coaching when he was 18 years old. He’s coached a ton of kids from Start high school, Scott high school and McKinley Broncos,” Dwayne Morehead Jr.’s wife Bonita Morehead said.

Dwayne Morehead Jr. was a mentor and a little league football coach who helped to change lives.

“He prided himself on getting kids into college. He’s got kids where he coached their parents now he’s coaching their kids,” Bonita Morehead said.

The president of the West Toledo football league died on Tuesday.

“He struggled for many years with diabetes, high blood pressure, and then the kidneys start going. His heart wasn’t the best because of that stuff. He left out on Tuesday. My son was driving him, headed to practice to the Broncos football practice. They practice at DeVilbiss, which is right by Toledo Hospital. So my son was driving him and he just passed out. So my son drove to the hospital,” Bonita Morehead said.

His wife Bonita Morehead says doctors think he had a heart attack.

“What will you miss most about him. His larger-than-life personality. He’s not going to be in the room and you don’t know he’s in the room. He was very much a romantic. He loved surprising me my cards and taking me out to dinner and taking me on trips. He was an amazing father and amazing grandfather. He loved his family,” his wife said.

Dwayne Morehead was just 50 years old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.