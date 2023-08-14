Birthday Club
Toledo Library releases renovation schedule for five buildings this fall

The new Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will be the first branch to be built since 1983.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five Toledo Library locations will be getting upgrades over the course of the next three months.

Birmingham Branch - New carpet and fresh paint

Closing: Monday, August 21

Reopening: Tuesday, September 5

Holland Branch - New carpet and fresh paint

Closing: Tuesday, September 5

Reopening: Monday, September 18

West Toledo Branch - New flooring

The children’s area will be closed Monday, September 18, with work completed by Monday, September 25. The rest of the branch will remain open.

Kent Branch - New restrooms, new carpet, and fresh paint

Closing: Monday, September 25

Reopening: Monday, October 23

King Road Branch - New desk

Construction will take place Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27 but the branch will remain open during construction.

For alternative locations during construction, please click here.

