Toledo Library releases renovation schedule for five buildings this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five Toledo Library locations will be getting upgrades over the course of the next three months.
Birmingham Branch - New carpet and fresh paint
Closing: Monday, August 21
Reopening: Tuesday, September 5
Holland Branch - New carpet and fresh paint
Closing: Tuesday, September 5
Reopening: Monday, September 18
West Toledo Branch - New flooring
The children’s area will be closed Monday, September 18, with work completed by Monday, September 25. The rest of the branch will remain open.
Kent Branch - New restrooms, new carpet, and fresh paint
Closing: Monday, September 25
Reopening: Monday, October 23
King Road Branch - New desk
Construction will take place Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27 but the branch will remain open during construction.
