Toledo man pleads not guilty to practicing medicine/surgery without a license and sexual imposition

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa Hills man has entered a not-guilty plea to the charges of practicing medicine or surgery without a license and sexual imposition.

Thomas Fong is facing charges including sexual imposition and practicing medicine/surgery without a license for performing therapeutic massages without a license.

According to court records, at least two people who received massages from Fong reported inappropriate touching of the breasts and pubic areas. The alleged incidents occurred over the last five to six months with the last reported massage taking place on June 1.

Pretrial for Fong is set for Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.