Toledo man pleads not guilty to practicing medicine/surgery without a license and sexual imposition

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa Hills man has entered a not-guilty plea to the charges of practicing medicine or surgery without a license and sexual imposition.

Thomas Fong is facing charges including sexual imposition and practicing medicine/surgery without a license for performing therapeutic massages without a license.

According to court records, at least two people who received massages from Fong reported inappropriate touching of the breasts and pubic areas. The alleged incidents occurred over the last five to six months with the last reported massage taking place on June 1.

Pretrial for Fong is set for Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

