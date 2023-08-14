TPD officer disciplined for fraternizing with trainee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer is facing department discipline after he was accused of fraternizing with one of his trainees.

Police say Officer Anthony Wrozek and a female trainee were caught on camera embracing and kissing at a local bar. He was the trainee’s supervisor and was training her on the streets. The encounter was never reported to TPD administrators.

Fraternization and nepotism are against department policy. Wrozek was given a written verbal reprimand and removed from the department field training program. The female officer was not disciplined.

