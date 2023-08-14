Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD officer disciplined for fraternizing with trainee

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer is facing department discipline after he was accused of fraternizing with one of his trainees.

Police say Officer Anthony Wrozek and a female trainee were caught on camera embracing and kissing at a local bar. He was the trainee’s supervisor and was training her on the streets. The encounter was never reported to TPD administrators.

Fraternization and nepotism are against department policy. Wrozek was given a written verbal reprimand and removed from the department field training program. The female officer was not disciplined.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Organizers say last season, the nonprofit Save Our Screen rallied the support of the community...
Organizers set up GoFundMe to help keep Parkside Drive-In afloat
Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Man charged in lengthy Toledo police chase arrested after another chase in MI
Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts...
Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during 2021 drug raid in Toledo
Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio
Thousands attend Scott HS reunion, TPD issues dozens of citations