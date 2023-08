TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect in regard to vandalism of squad cars in the Sylvania/Willy area.

The subject was operating an ATV in both incidents.

Anyone with information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: The pictured subject was involved in two reports of vandalism involving police vehicles in the Sylvania/Willys area. The subject was operating the pictured ATV in both incidents. Anyone with information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 pic.twitter.com/tnqOrRqQNk — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) August 14, 2023

