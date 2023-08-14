TPD: Victim believed to be stabbed in Oshea’s Irish Pub parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they believe a man was stabbed in the parking lot of Oshea’s Irish Pub on Sunday.

On Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Police say the 29-year-old victim was uncooperative with police and did not want to answer any questions regarding the incident.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to his arm and TPD believes the incident might have occurred in the parking lot of Oshae’s Irish Pub

