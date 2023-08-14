Unknown suspect intentionally hit pedestrian with car, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department says a pedestrian was intentionally hit by a car Saturday night.

On Aug. 12 around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Dorr St. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they learned that the 34-year-old victim was intentionally struck by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.

TPD says the victim was transported to an area hospital by an ambulance with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.