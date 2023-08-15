20-year-old dies in Wood Co. crash

BLOOM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say a vehicle traveling west on Cygnet Road drifted across the lane before crashing into a guardrail and bridge Tuesday, killing the driver.

20-year-old Alexandria Whitacre of rural Rudolph, Ohio, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay after the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of Cygnet Road in Bloom Twp.

