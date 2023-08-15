8/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Light showers continue to swirl around the low centered over NW Ohio this afternoon, generally diving in from the north before the system clears slowly this evening. Wednesday will offer lots of sunshine and warmer highs near 80F. Thursday PM carries our next chance of storms, some of which could produce gusty winds. Post-frontal drying will tamp down humidity for the weekend, and allow the heat to crank back up to the low-90s for the first time in more than a month.

