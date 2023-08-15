Birthday Club
8/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Showers clearing east; more storms Thursday PM
Light showers slowly clearing east, with another round of storms Thursday PM. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Light showers continue to swirl around the low centered over NW Ohio this afternoon, generally diving in from the north before the system clears slowly this evening. Wednesday will offer lots of sunshine and warmer highs near 80F. Thursday PM carries our next chance of storms, some of which could produce gusty winds. Post-frontal drying will tamp down humidity for the weekend, and allow the heat to crank back up to the low-90s for the first time in more than a month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

