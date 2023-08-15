8/15: Erin’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

As the low pressure center continues to push just to our north, we see breezes shift from the southwest to the north. As a result, there is a high rip current risk on Lake Erie, making for unsafe swimming conditions. It’ll be a cool and cloudy day with embedded isolated showers. Higher rain totals stick to the north, but some areas could receive locally heavy downpours this afternoon. Once we get through today, we welcome in sunshine tomorrow and temperatures break back into the low-80s. Our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday afternoon, though we aren’t looking at much of a severe threat with these storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.