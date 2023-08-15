Building Better Schools: Mural connects kids to careers

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton Local Schools is creating a new way to connect middle school students to careers.

The school district is doing so through an interactive mural.

“We’ve got some criticism which we like and take from businesses leaders that say, ‘that you are not graduating kids desirable for us, and the best and the brightest are leaving this great region so can you help us with that?’” Swanton Middle School career coach Mike Remer said.

The mural is interactive inside the middle school career center. When students scan the QR code, they can learn more about careers offered at local companies.

research shows connecting kids to careers early is critical.

“You can’t wait, we’ve learned, the research shows you can’t wait until students are in high school, juniors and seniors to start working with them on this, so we are starting here and younger,” Remer said.

Students have three options upon graduation, education, enlistment or employment.

“It doesn’t include living in your grandma’s basement and if I tell them if I find out after you’ve gone through my class and you graduate high school and I find out you are in your grandma’s basement, I’m going to come down there and pull you by your hair and send you to work,” Remer said.

The mural was created by nationally recognized muralist Dave Ricker and it includes 200 businesses in the area.

“You wouldn’t believe how these businesses have invested in helping us together to enlighten our students so they know that there are all these great careers in Northwest Ohio,” Remer said.

