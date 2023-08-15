Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Building Better Schools: Mural connects kids to careers

Swanton Local Schools is creating a new way to connect middle school students to careers.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton Local Schools is creating a new way to connect middle school students to careers.

The school district is doing so through an interactive mural.

“We’ve got some criticism which we like and take from businesses leaders that say, ‘that you are not graduating kids desirable for us, and the best and the brightest are leaving this great region so can you help us with that?’” Swanton Middle School career coach Mike Remer said.

The mural is interactive inside the middle school career center. When students scan the QR code, they can learn more about careers offered at local companies.

research shows connecting kids to careers early is critical.

“You can’t wait, we’ve learned, the research shows you can’t wait until students are in high school, juniors and seniors to start working with them on this, so we are starting here and younger,” Remer said.

Students have three options upon graduation, education, enlistment or employment.

“It doesn’t include living in your grandma’s basement and if I tell them if I find out after you’ve gone through my class and you graduate high school and I find out you are in your grandma’s basement, I’m going to come down there and pull you by your hair and send you to work,” Remer said.

The mural was created by nationally recognized muralist Dave Ricker and it includes 200 businesses in the area.

“You wouldn’t believe how these businesses have invested in helping us together to enlighten our students so they know that there are all these great careers in Northwest Ohio,” Remer said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Swanton Local Schools is creating a new way to connect middle school students to careers.
Building Better Schools: Mural connects kids to careers
The Anthony Wayne marching band is gearing up for a new season with its annual band camp.
Building Better Schools: Band Camp
As the summer winds down, kindergartners in the Washington Local School District are gearing up...
Building Better Schools: Washington Local Schools gearing up for first day
Lourdes University has been awarded two state grants, one will be used to help diversify the...
Building Better Schools: ‘Like Me’ program expands