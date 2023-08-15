Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course

City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you wanted to hit the links for some golf Monday, Toledo’s Detwiler golf course was not the place to be.

It’s still closed after flooding issues, leading some golfers to ask if they’d be able to get out there again at all this year.

We’re running out of days for golf season in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Right now, those golfers have one less option but that is supposed to be changing.

At first glance, it looks like Toledo’s Detwiler golf course is ready for action but Monday, there were more work crews and TV news crews than golfers out on the course, which is still closed to the public.

The I-Team did spot a work crew working on the pump out there. The Point Place tornado and some heavy rains just after that damaged the pump station, leaving parts of the course flooded.

A City of Toledo spokeswoman told the I-Team Monday that Detwiler is not closing for the season. The City’s intention is to keep working on the course until it is dry enough to resume play.

Good news for members of leagues who play there, as many haven’t played in some time. Play did resume there for about a week after the tornado but then the flooding rolled it.

With far less standing water, it’s hoped golfers will be standing here soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Timothy and Michelle Sprott and Hal and Lisa Burke filed the lawsuit on behalf of their sons,...
Rape victims sue Ottawa Hills Schools
The event is taking place on Aug. 18 at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001...
On Deck Alliance to host Saved by Skateboarding Day
Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Toledo considers downtown amphitheater
The event is taking place on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Savage Park.
Local churches come together to hold back-to-school giveaway