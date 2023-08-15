City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you wanted to hit the links for some golf Monday, Toledo’s Detwiler golf course was not the place to be.

It’s still closed after flooding issues, leading some golfers to ask if they’d be able to get out there again at all this year.

We’re running out of days for golf season in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Right now, those golfers have one less option but that is supposed to be changing.

At first glance, it looks like Toledo’s Detwiler golf course is ready for action but Monday, there were more work crews and TV news crews than golfers out on the course, which is still closed to the public.

The I-Team did spot a work crew working on the pump out there. The Point Place tornado and some heavy rains just after that damaged the pump station, leaving parts of the course flooded.

A City of Toledo spokeswoman told the I-Team Monday that Detwiler is not closing for the season. The City’s intention is to keep working on the course until it is dry enough to resume play.

Good news for members of leagues who play there, as many haven’t played in some time. Play did resume there for about a week after the tornado but then the flooding rolled it.

With far less standing water, it’s hoped golfers will be standing here soon.

