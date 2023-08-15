On Deck Alliance to host Saved by Skateboarding Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Deck Alliance, a nonprofit who uses skateboarding to promote self sufficiency, empowerment and mental health in underserved communities, is hosting Saved by Skateboarding Day on Friday.

The event is taking place on Aug. 18 at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the community regarding the work the students have been dedicated to while also creating a connection with the local skateboarding community.

According to organizers, the event will feature cash prizes and raffles, a school supply and backpack giveaway, a skateboard giveaway, merchandise, music and food.

