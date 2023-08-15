Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

On Deck Alliance to host Saved by Skateboarding Day

The event is taking place on Aug. 18 at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001...
The event is taking place on Aug. 18 at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.(On Deck Alliance)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Deck Alliance, a nonprofit who uses skateboarding to promote self sufficiency, empowerment and mental health in underserved communities, is hosting Saved by Skateboarding Day on Friday.

The event is taking place on Aug. 18 at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the community regarding the work the students have been dedicated to while also creating a connection with the local skateboarding community.

According to organizers, the event will feature cash prizes and raffles, a school supply and backpack giveaway, a skateboard giveaway, merchandise, music and food.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Timothy and Michelle Sprott and Hal and Lisa Burke filed the lawsuit on behalf of their sons,...
Rape victims sue Ottawa Hills Schools
Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Toledo considers downtown amphitheater
City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course
City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course
The event is taking place on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Savage Park.
Local churches come together to hold back-to-school giveaway