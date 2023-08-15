Historic Hotel Lorraine has new owner, name

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The historic Hotel Lorraine now has a new owner and a new name.

Zoeva properties posted on its website that it acquired the building late last week for more than $1.1 million. The hotel will now be called Zoeva Tower and will have 150 units.

The Hotel Lorraine opened on April 15, 1925 and closed under a court order in 2019.

