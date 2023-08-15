Local churches come together to hold back-to-school giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local churches are coming together to hold a combined community back-to-school giveaway.

City of Zion, the Mount Zion Church and Lo Salem Church are holding the event on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Savage Park.

Outdoor worship will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a bookbag giveaway which will begin at 11:30 a.m. Organizers say children must be present with their parents in order to receive a bookbag.

In addition to free bookbags and school supplies, organizers say the event will also feature food, fun and fellowship.

For more information email info@cozmtzion.com.

