Local rescue that’s cared for hundreds of horses is in need of help

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A local horse rescue is hosting the ‘Be a Horse Hero’ fundraiser event next Friday.

The Healing Barn is one of only a handful of horse rescues around the region and it’s helped hundreds of horses since 1999. The Millbury-based rescue is currently caring for more than 20 horses.

Some of the horses arrive at the farm severely underweight while others have significant medical problems or injuries and the cost of helping the animals heal adds up quickly.

The rescue relies on donations to operate. “Be a Horse Hero” is the rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The money helps keep the barn in good condition so it’s safe and functional. But more importantly, it helps offset our vet bills, chiropractic and acupuncture work and many of the horses are on natural supplements to help with their healing. All those things add up over time.” said Corri Mayo, manager of The Healing Barn

The fundraiser is Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg. Tickets are still available through Aug. 17. You can purchase tickets here. If you can’t attend the event you can still make a donation of time, money or supplies.

There will be food, live music, raffle baskets, a silent auction which feature some trips and a live auction.

13 Action News reporter Lissa Guyton will serve as the emcee for the event.

