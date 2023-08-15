Moment of Science: 50% Sun

Last week, we performed a planetary thought experiment by doubling the size of Earth, and it led to a whole host of problems. Now we’re going to back away from the brink of destruction and instead, shrink the sun by half. Oh, this will end well.

* We’ve tried to douse the Sun with water in a previous episode, but because water is two-thirds hydrogen, that fuel made the Sun twice as massive and 16 times brighter, ‘whoops.’ Before we go the other way, let’s talk about “habitable zones”. Earth is in the Sun’s habitable or “Goldilocks” zone, not too hot, not too cold, just right. Venus and Mars also reside in the zone, though the former is a CO2-filled oven, while Mars is just a little nippy when you step outside, for example, no or very little liquid water on either.

* As stars go, our Sun is a pretty big hot one. If you suddenly shrank it by half and made it a “red dwarf” star, say goodbye to liquid water here at home. Earth is about to get and stay a lot colder, since it’s now much farther from the Sun’s sphere of influence. Meanwhile, Mercury would be in about the same orbit and zone as Earth is now. Reducing the mass reduces the pull the Sun has, however, so orbits would get wider, and gas giants like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune could simply drift out of the solar system entirely. That’s especially bad news about Jupiter, which likely protects us from some asteroids and comets.

* The Sun would lose a lot of its luminosity, appearing maybe 10% to 20% as bright as it does now. So, even if the temperatures were fine, there goes most of the photosynthesis on Earth, and all the flora and the fauna, too. Tidal forces would be all messed up, and eventually Earth would be “tidally locked” with one side permanently facing the Sun and the other away, just like the Moon became with Earth many, well, moons ago.

