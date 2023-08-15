Monroe Co. sheriff’s Office searching for man who tied a dog up outside humane society at 1 a.m.

MONROE Co., MICH. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who tied a dog to a sign outside of a humane society around 1 a.m. on June 28.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was seen on video tying a dog to a signpost outside of the Humane Society of Monroe County around 1 a.m. June 28. Around six hours later at 7:10 a.m., staff at the humane society discovered the dog and brought her inside.

The dog which has since been named Mandy by the staff was treated by a veterinarian who estimated her age to be around two. The dog was still lactating and also had scratches along her mammary chain which is an indication that puppies may have recently been nursing.

The dog has been moved to a temporary foster home.

Surveillance video shows the man tying the dog to the post and then casually walking away, leaving the dog behind.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the man shown in the video is urged to contact Deputy Skyler Riffle at 734-240-7724.

