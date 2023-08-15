Birthday Club
ODOT seeking feedback on new SR 15 overpass project

ODOT is proposing the project to control access to the divided highway, improve safety and...
ODOT is proposing the project to control access to the divided highway, improve safety and reduce crashes.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a new overpass project ton State Route 15.

The public is invited to review an online presentation regarding a proposed safety improvement that involved constructing a safety overpass at the intersection of State Route 15 and Country Road 193 in Hancock County, approximately one mile northwest of the village of Vanlue.

“The need for this project, and the State Route 15 overpass projects currently under construction, arose due to the history of crashes at the crossings,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “These overpasses would not be possible without steady local support to improve safety.”

ODOT is proposing the project to control access to the divided highway, improve safety and reduce crashes. According to ODOT, construction is expected to begin in 2025.

The project is expected to cost approximately $6.3 million, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction costs. The funding is possible due to increases made under Governor DeWine, who secured additional funding through the increased gas user fee.

“We wanted to accomplish three primary goals: improve safety, maintain access for emergency services and provide good connectivity for our agri-business community to deliver their commodities,” said Doug Cade, Hancock County engineer. “With the close proximity of the interchanges at State Route 330 and State Route 37, an overpass accomplished these goals.”

ODOT says a presentation will be published online on Aug. 15 and will explain the overall proposed project and present the initial design. The intention of the presentation is to introduce the project and gather community input. The presentation can be found here.

After watching the presentation, the public is asked to submit their feedback through the website by Sept. 15. Those without computer access can request a transcript and a hard copy of the presentation by contacting ODOT District 1 at 419-999-6896.

If you have any questions or comments about the project, email robert.hissong@dot.ohio.gov.

