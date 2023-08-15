Ohio Task Force 1 sending help to Hawaii

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 has announced they will be sending three K9 teams to Maui, Hawaii to help in the recovery efforts.

Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 teams nationwide that offer relief when a large scale disaster takes place.

OH-TF1 will be sending three handlers and three dogs to Maui to help in detecting and alerting for deceased persons. OH-TF1 will be joining Task Forces from Washington and Nevada, in addition to crews deployed by FEMA in the efforts.

The three handlers will leave around noon on Wednesday.

Ohio Task Force 1′s deployment comes as the death toll in Hawaii continues to rise following the wildfires on the island of Maui.

Officials had previously said that more K9 crews would be called into the area, after Gov. Josh Green said hundreds remain unaccounted.

As of now it is unknown how long the three activated crews will be in Hawaii.

