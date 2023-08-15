Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The parents of two rape victims of a Ottawa Hills school maintenance manager filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking for $100 million in damages.

Timothy and Michelle Sprott and Hal and Lisa Burke filed the lawsuit on behalf of their sons, listed by their initials.

The lawsuit is against the school district, the district board of education, the perpetrator, Ronald Stevens, and his wife Kristie Stevens, who allegedly helped conceal his crimes.

Along with punitive damages and attorneys’ fees, the lawsuit asks for “Compensatory damages, including legal fees and costs, in an amount that will fully and fairly compensate the Plaintiffs for the harms and losses they suffered, including physical and emotional injuries, in an amount exceeding $100,000,000;”

You can read the complaint in its entirety below:

