People begging for money for suspected “fake funerals” may be popping up in other states

A few months ago scammers in Toledo were asking for money with signs asking for help covering funeral costs.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have seen them here in the Toledo area a couple of times now, people standing out on busy intersections holding signs that read, “Funeral, Dario Lucas, eight-years-old, died of kidney cancer, please help.”

These signs may be popping up in other parts of the United States now though, and there could be proof.

Sonia Perez says she is from El Paso, Texas. She contacted us through Facebook on Monday after finding our initial story. “I’m like oh my god it’s happening in Toledo and it’s the same pic of the same little kid.”

In that story, 13 Action News was told by one of the people asking for money that the boy in the picture was from Toledo and his funeral was that weekend.

Perez sent over some pictures of people she says she saw asking for funeral money in her area, and if you look closely at the signs, the layout is similar, and the child who was supposed to be already buried in Toledo, his picture is also being used in those signs.

“They’re on the corners with the same signs that you posted in Toledo, Ohio. How is it in Toledo and here in El Paso?” said Perez.

She said our story helped her warn her family about the apparent scam. “Just letting them know that this is happening here in El Paso and it’s up into Toledo, Ohio,” Perez said.

She’s hoping this story also helps warn others to keep an eye out.

