Rebecca Regnier joins the Nine on 13abc as co-host

The Nine on 13abc
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is bringing back a familiar face to morning television. Rebecca Regnier, former 13abc anchor, reporter and host of 21 years, will return this fall to co-host season two of The Nine. Rebecca will join co-host Eric Haubert bringing a fun, fresh and feel-good lifestyle program to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

“I’m excited to be back at WTVG, this is home for me,” Rebecca Regnier said.  “I’m honored to have the opportunity to connect with viewers, share a laugh, and learn about the great things happening in my hometown.”

Regnier, left the television business in 2017 to further her love of storytelling, publishing over 20 novels. Haubert started in 2012 as a sports reporter/anchor on 13abc. On September 11th, Regnier and Haubert will focus their entire work week on The Nine.

Christina Williams, host and executive producer of the first season, is taking on other responsibilities in the 13 Action News newsroom. She will continue to co-anchor and co-produce 13 Action News at 4 p.m.

The Nine airs weekdays on 13abc at 9 a.m. Beginning Sept. 11th, the program will also air on CW13 at 3 p.m. It can be followed on Instagram @TheNineon13, @TheNineon13 on TikTok and on Facebook.

