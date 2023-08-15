Rescue dogs go behind bars for training aimed at helping them find a forever home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shelters and rescue groups are always looking for people to foster animals and one local organization is thinking outside the box when it comes to a new group of people who are caring for and training some of its dogs.

A prison might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about training rescue dogs, but that’s exactly what’s happening at the Toledo Correctional Institution. It’s a program helping dogs and inmates. The prison houses hundreds of inmates, and it’s now the temporary home of three dogs, too.

Cooper, Morgan and Bear are the three dogs behind bars right now as part of the special foster and training program.

“The training is to help the dogs become more adoptable and teach them good manners,” John Brown, a trainer for the program said.

It’s a joint venture between the prison and Planned Pethood, a local rescue organization. Planned Pethood is asked to take in dogs on a regular basis but it does not operate a brick-and-mortar shelter.

All of the animals taken in are cared for by fosters. This gives the rescue several more spots to place animals. The inmates who work with the dogs have to meet certain criteria and Brown says the prison setting provides an opportunity for constant training.

“We’ll teach the dogs to focus on their handlers, basic manners and polite greetings,” Brown said. “They’ll learn to be calm and sit to get attention from someone.”

Brown will work with the handlers and dogs a couple of times a week to start. The training sessions started this week.

“I’m teaching new methods and techniques,” Brown said. “The inmates had a lot of good questions. They were very receptive and open to learning new things. They will teach the dogs through kindness and helping the dogs learn to work for rewards.”

Jen Paulen works at the prison and she was a big part of getting the program started. She says it creates purpose and hope for the inmates and gives them a new skill set.

“You see a whole different side of the inmates. The caring side,” Paulen said. “You see the benefit of the interaction with the dogs. When you see a dog walk down a hallway, it makes you smile. It helps take the stress away.”

Some of the dogs in the program have had a rough start in life. There’s no time limit for the training and the dogs are able to stay until they are adopted.

“They stay in the cell with the inmate handler,” Paulen said. “They are with them 24/7.”

Jen says the new partnership with Planned Pethood was an offshoot of a program started earlier this year where several inmates work with dogs that belong to employees of the prison.

“Employees can sign up to have their dogs come to daycare, get bathed or groomed,” Paulen said. “They can also board their dogs if they go on vacation or have another reason to board them.”

The new program was a good way for Planned Pethood to expand its reach as more dogs need help coupled with a shortage of foster homes.

“We’re always in need of help and we’re always asked for help,” Jennifer Herbert, who has been a Planned Pethood volunteer for decades said. “It’s nice to be able to give back to the community and open another avenue to take in more dogs. And we get an even better dog on the other end to offer to the community.”

The dogs leave the prison for meet and greets and well as adoption events. There are three Planned Pethood dogs at the prison right now, but the inmates can work with up to four dogs at a time. There have already been several adoptions through the new program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.