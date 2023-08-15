Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Rising potential for construction of amphitheater in Toledo

While the proposal for an amphitheater in Waterville has ended, the potential for one in downtown Toledo is beginning to rise.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the proposal for an amphitheater in Waterville has ended, the potential for one in downtown Toledo is beginning to rise.

Lucas County Commissioners agreed to hire a firm for a feasibility study on the proposed location of the amphitheater.

“How many shows you should do? If there is enough market to support it? What about the other venues?” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

The study will cost the county, ConnectToledo and the city $65,000 for the study on whether an amphitheater is a good fit downtown.  The work will be done by a consulting firm out of Texas.

The study comes after private developers of the Waterville project said they’d try for a Toledo location, instead.

County commissioners have used this firm in the past to do studies on other projects like the Huntington Center.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says this could be a huge investment for taxpayers.

The proposed site is currently a parking lot across the street from the Valentine Theatre and Georgio’s.

“This will just do a study of what the impacts will be and will can decide from that if they’re negative or positive,” Gerken said.

The study is expected to take 10-12 weeks to complete.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the man tying the dog to the post and then casually walking away,...
Monroe Co. sheriff’s Office searching for man who tied a dog up outside humane society at 1 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the man tying the dog to the post and then casually walking away,...
Monroe Co. sheriff’s Office searching for man who tied a dog up outside humane society at 1 a.m.
Inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution are helping train and care for some of the...
Rescue dogs go behind bars for training aimed at helping them find a forever home
The Healing Barn will host the “Be a Horse Hero” fundraiser Aug. 25.
Local rescue that’s cared for hundreds of horses is in need of help
8/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast