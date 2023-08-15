Rising potential for construction of amphitheater in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the proposal for an amphitheater in Waterville has ended, the potential for one in downtown Toledo is beginning to rise.

Lucas County Commissioners agreed to hire a firm for a feasibility study on the proposed location of the amphitheater.

“How many shows you should do? If there is enough market to support it? What about the other venues?” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

The study will cost the county, ConnectToledo and the city $65,000 for the study on whether an amphitheater is a good fit downtown. The work will be done by a consulting firm out of Texas.

The study comes after private developers of the Waterville project said they’d try for a Toledo location, instead.

County commissioners have used this firm in the past to do studies on other projects like the Huntington Center.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says this could be a huge investment for taxpayers.

The proposed site is currently a parking lot across the street from the Valentine Theatre and Georgio’s.

“This will just do a study of what the impacts will be and will can decide from that if they’re negative or positive,” Gerken said.

The study is expected to take 10-12 weeks to complete.

