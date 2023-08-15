Toledo considers downtown amphitheater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the proposal for an amphitheater in Waterville has ended, the potential for one in downtown Toledo is beginning to rise.

The Toledo City Council will discuss at their Wednesday meeting a $35,000 contract with ConnecToledo for a feasibility study of a potential amphitheater at a location in downtown that has yet to be determined.

Developers of the Waterville project said last week they would try instead for a Toledo location.

If the resolution is approved, the study will provide a market demand analysis, financial projections and an economic impact analysis of a downtown amphitheater.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.