Toledo considers downtown amphitheater

Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Waterville Amphitheater proposal(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the proposal for an amphitheater in Waterville has ended, the potential for one in downtown Toledo is beginning to rise.

The Toledo City Council will discuss at their Wednesday meeting a $35,000 contract with ConnecToledo for a feasibility study of a potential amphitheater at a location in downtown that has yet to be determined.

Developers of the Waterville project said last week they would try instead for a Toledo location.

If the resolution is approved, the study will provide a market demand analysis, financial projections and an economic impact analysis of a downtown amphitheater.

