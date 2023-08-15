Birthday Club
Toledo Pride returns to the Glass City this weekend

This year’s event will be taking place from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20.
This year’s event will be taking place from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20.(Toledo Pride)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride is returning to the Glass City this weekend.

Toledo Pride is northwest Ohio’s largest and most recognized event for the LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event will be taking place from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20.

The following is the schedule of events for the weekend celebration:

  • Aug. 18 - Toledo Pride Kick-off
    • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Promenade Park
  • Aug. 19 - Pride Parade
    • 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. through Adams Street
  • Aug. 19 - Toledo Pride Main Festival
    • 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Promenade Park
  • Aug. 20 - Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl
    • 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Adams Street
    • $5 fee, wristband get you food at participating bars

Organizers say the Toledo Pride Festival is a large-scale outdoor event showcasing the best local entertainment. The festival includes food, merchandise vendors, live entertainment and networking with numerous community organizations including social groups, churches and health and wellness groups.

For more information, click here.

