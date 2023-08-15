Toledo Pride returns to the Glass City this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride is returning to the Glass City this weekend.

Toledo Pride is northwest Ohio’s largest and most recognized event for the LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event will be taking place from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20.

The following is the schedule of events for the weekend celebration:

Aug. 18 - Toledo Pride Kick-off 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Promenade Park

Aug. 19 - Pride Parade 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. through Adams Street

Aug. 19 - Toledo Pride Main Festival 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Promenade Park

Aug. 20 - Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Adams Street $5 fee, wristband get you food at participating bars



Organizers say the Toledo Pride Festival is a large-scale outdoor event showcasing the best local entertainment. The festival includes food, merchandise vendors, live entertainment and networking with numerous community organizations including social groups, churches and health and wellness groups.

