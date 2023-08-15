Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Runaway teen throws brick during pursuit, striking child

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A child is recovering from minor injuries after they were struck in the head with a brick while their mother and police tried to catch a runaway teen, police said.

According to TPD records, police were pursuing a Toledo teen who had taken off from a group home in the 5700 block of Angola just before 1:00 p.m. Monday. A woman was driving on Angola near Reynolds trying to get the 16-year-old in her van when police say the teen grabbed a brick and threw it through a side window, hitting a 6-year-old child in the head.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to treat the child for what police described as minor injuries. The teen was arrested and charged with assault and criminal damaging.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Three people arrested after I-75 police chase and standoff
City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course
City of Toledo does plan to reopen Detwiler golf course
The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of Cygnet Road in Bloom Twp.
20-year-old woman killed in Wood County crash
Ronald Stevens leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to at least 101 years in prison on...
Ottawa Hills school district sued for $100 million in employee rape case