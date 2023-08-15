TPD: Runaway teen throws brick during pursuit, striking child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A child is recovering from minor injuries after they were struck in the head with a brick while their mother and police tried to catch a runaway teen, police said.

According to TPD records, police were pursuing a Toledo teen who had taken off from a group home in the 5700 block of Angola just before 1:00 p.m. Monday. A woman was driving on Angola near Reynolds trying to get the 16-year-old in her van when police say the teen grabbed a brick and threw it through a side window, hitting a 6-year-old child in the head.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to treat the child for what police described as minor injuries. The teen was arrested and charged with assault and criminal damaging.

