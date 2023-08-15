WATCH LIVE: Grand jury’s decision on Donald Trump handed up to Fulton County judge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Testimony has ended before the Fulton County grand jury considering charges against former President Donald Trump, and the grand jury’s decision was presented to Judge Robert McBurney at around 9 p.m. Monday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to indict the nation’s 45th president and possibly his GOP allies who attempted to overturn the lawful results of Georgia’s 2020 election, a contest that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win the Peach State in a presidential race.

If an indictment charges Trump, it would be the fourth to do so this year and the second to focus on his alleged efforts to overturn his presidential election loss.

A grand jury’s purpose, according to GeorgiaCriminalLawyer.com, is to consider the evidence presented and decide whether there is enough probable cause for an indictment. The prosecutor is the only one who offers evidence for the grand juries. They can call witnesses and are not bound by the rules of evidence or the Constitution. Any evidence can be presented as long as it is not perjured testimony. Hearsay is admissible.

After a grand jury has heard testimony, according to EvansLawFirm.com, it votes on whether to issue an indictment. A prosecutor usually prepares the indictment and presents it to the grand jury’s foreman for signature. The prosecutor then endorses the indictment by listing the names of witnesses upon whose testimony the indictment was found.

Prosecutors cannot compel the grand jury to issue the indictment or prevent the grand jury from refusing to issue the indictment. If a grand jury chooses not to issue an indictment, the grand jury returns a “no-bill” or a “no true bill.” However, a prosecutor is entitled to bring the matter to the grand jury at a later date. The same grand jury is also entitled to return an indictment at a later date.

A series of downtown road closures remain in place around the Fulton County governmental complex on Pryor Street. In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month obtained a four-count indictment in Washington that focuses on Trump’s efforts in the months between the November 2020 presidential election and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to subvert the vote and remain in power.

That was the second indictment sought against Trump by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. A federal grand jury in Florida in June returned an indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents.

And a New York grand jury indicted Trump in March, charging him with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all three cases and has relentlessly rained criticism on the prosecutors in speeches and online, accusing them of launching politically motivated attacks against the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The Georgia investigation was prompted by a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican. Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help “find 11,780 votes” needed to put him ahead of Biden in the state.

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and has repeatedly said the call was “perfect.”

