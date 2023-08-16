Birthday Club
57th German-American Festival returns to NW Ohio

The festival will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at Oak Shade Grove.
The festival will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at Oak Shade Grove.(German-American Festival)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The area’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is returning to northwest Ohio.

The festival will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at Oak Shade Grove, located at 3624 Seaman Road in Oregon, at the following times:

  • Aug. 25: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Aug. 26: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Aug. 27: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the festival will feature delicious German food, import beer, authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Attendees can also participate in traditional German contests, feats and other activities for adults and children.

