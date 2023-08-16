57th German-American Festival returns to NW Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The area’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is returning to northwest Ohio.

The festival will take place from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at Oak Shade Grove, located at 3624 Seaman Road in Oregon, at the following times:

Aug. 25: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 26: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Aug. 27: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the festival will feature delicious German food, import beer, authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Attendees can also participate in traditional German contests, feats and other activities for adults and children.

For a full list of activities, and for more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.