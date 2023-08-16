8/16: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Nice this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Clear tonight with lows around 60. Increasing clouds and breezy Thursday with highs near 80. Showers and storms arrive in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Some may be locally strong with gusty winds and downpours. Drying out Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Staying mostly sunny through the weekend with highs Saturday in the low 80s, but hot at 90 for Sunday and Monday. A weak cold front is expected to break the brief hot spell early next week, with temperatures back into the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies remain mostly sunny.

