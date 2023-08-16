Alleged car thief crashes into Findlay home

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for two additional suspects in the theft at an auto dealer Tuesday.

According to Findlay Police, three men broke into Marvin Motors on the 600 block of North Main Street and stole a large amount of keys.

The owner called police around 9:30 p.m. saying he was following two of the vehicles that were stolen.

Officers began pursuit on Defiance Ave. near N. Cory. Shortly after, Dwayne Hubbard, 59, of Toledo, allegedly crashed into a home on the 500 block of N. Cory and was arrested.

The second vehicle was located on the 500 block of N. West St. Police are attempting to locate the two additional suspects.

Hubbard is being charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing Police and Breaking and Entering.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.