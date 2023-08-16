August 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sunshine returns today and it should stick around most of the 7-day forecast. It will be comfortable this afternoon with a high near 80. Clouds will be increasing for Thursday. Showers and storms are likely starting as early as noon. Rain is possible into mid evening before clearing skies return. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s on Friday. Saturday will be around 80. Sunday should turn hot with a high near 90. A cold front is expected to break the brief hot spell early next week. There is a slim chance of a shower on Monday with a high in the upper 80s. Temperatures return to the low 80s mid next week.

