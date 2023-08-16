Birthday Club
Canine Karma celebrates 10 years with parking lot party, adopt-a-thon event

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Canine Karma is holding a parking lot party this weekend to celebrate 10 years in business while also helping out some furry friends.

The event will take place on Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Canine Karma on Angola Road between Holland Sylvania and Reynolds. Organizers say the party will feature live music, vendors, a food truck, prizes and contests for dogs.

In addition to the party, there will also be an adopt-a-thon and supply drive for Lucas County Canine Care and Control. During the event, there will be an opportunity to make a donation and maybe even find a new furry friend.

“It’s always good to give back. It produces a lot more success in life,” said Tina Ferner, owner of Canine Karma. “We’ve partnered with LC4 for over a year, helping train some of their shelter dogs to help them get good homes.”

