Crossgate Manor residents fed up with management negligence towards bug infestation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tenants at Crossgate Manor are frustrated. They say their apartments are infested with bed bugs, along with dealing with things like mold and rodents, and management at the complex is doing nothing to help solve the problems.

From rodents to bed bugs, residents say when they contact management, the office workers say they will get the problem solved, but weeks go by and no progress is made.

“I’m caught between a bug and a hard place, you know what I’m saying?” a resident who wishes to remain anonymous said.

One resident with bed bugs says he wants to remain anonymous because he fears backlash from the complex, but he is sick and tired of asking for help, and his pleas falling on deaf ears.

“I gotta spend $375 quarantining my cat... and everything’s falling on me as far as the price is concerned,” the anonymous resident said.

It wasn’t just the treatment for his cat this resident had to foot the bill for. he had to cough up hundreds of dollars to replace his infested furniture.

