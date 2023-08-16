Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Crossgate Manor residents fed up with management negligence towards bug infestation

From rodents to bed bugs, residents say when they contact management, the office workers say they will get the problem solved, but weeks go by with no progress
From rodents to bed bugs, residents say when they contact management, the office workers say they will get the problem solved, but weeks go by with no progress.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tenants at Crossgate Manor are frustrated. They say their apartments are infested with bed bugs, along with dealing with things like mold and rodents, and management at the complex is doing nothing to help solve the problems.

From rodents to bed bugs, residents say when they contact management, the office workers say they will get the problem solved, but weeks go by and no progress is made.

“I’m caught between a bug and a hard place, you know what I’m saying?” a resident who wishes to remain anonymous said.

One resident with bed bugs says he wants to remain anonymous because he fears backlash from the complex, but he is sick and tired of asking for help, and his pleas falling on deaf ears.

“I gotta spend $375 quarantining my cat... and everything’s falling on me as far as the price is concerned,” the anonymous resident said.

It wasn’t just the treatment for his cat this resident had to foot the bill for. he had to cough up hundreds of dollars to replace his infested furniture.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

A dispute over the bill took an ugly turn as the owner was captured on camera making racist...
Owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mill in hot water for racist comments made to customer
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has to go back to the drawing board to once again create new...
Group pushes to take politicians out of Ohio redistricting process
There are all kinds of fun activities to enjoy at the Toledo Metroparks every single day but...
Metroparks Meetup: Bug Fest
As kids head back to school, safety and security are top of mind for district leaders.
TPS leaders, EMS meet to discuss school safety