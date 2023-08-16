Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Miller’s Root Beer and BBQ

By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a trip to Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ and you may feel like you’ve taken a trip back in time. The longtime drive-up restaurant was recently purchased by Stanley Miller, who is working to restore the nostalgia and bring back the heyday of the car hops.

Miller also owns Miller’s Meats BBQ & Catering on Trenton Avenue, which he took over from his uncle. Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ is on the south side of Findlay, along Lima Ave. across from the world headquarters of Cooper Tire. Miller says he remembers coming to the restaurant as a kid. Now, he’s making memories for a new generation.

Today, we sample the regionally famous Spanish Dog, which is a Coney Dog with specific spices. We also try a smash-cheeseburger, Root Beer float, crinkle-cut fries, and onion rings. It’s a Dine in the 419 that will make you hungry for a pit stop!

For a closer look at Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/p/Millers-Root-Beer-and-BBQ-Stand-100092990118963/

