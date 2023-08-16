Birthday Club
Findlay Police purchase body cameras for officers

Officials with the department say it will increase transparency with the community and enhance officer safety.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department has purchased body cameras for each of its officers. They say it will increase transparency with the community and enhance officer safety.

Thanks to a $92,000 dollar grant awarded by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice, 69 body cameras were purchased, and a five-year contract was signed with Axon Enterprise. The cameras are a first for the department.

The cameras will cost the department $145,000 dollars a year to operate including software, capabilities of a live feed and cloud storage.

During the fall of 2022, a group of officers were selected to test and evaluate body-worn cameras and in-car dash cameras from Axon, along with several other companies. Each company provided cameras on a trial basis for officers to use in the field. At the conclusion of the trial program, Axon was selected and awarded the contract.

“Shows our interactions with our officers, hopefully, all good, but it does document good and some negative interactions where we do get some officer complaints, but it validates those complaints as well,” police chief James Mathias said.

Each officer will wear a camera during their entire shift.

“The body cam is self-contained, the video stays on the camera until they’re uploaded when they’re docked,” Sgt. Eddie Walters said.

Sgt. Walters says the cameras are always in standby mode while being worn.

“It records a video-only buffer, so when he does start the video there’s a thirty-second buffer, without audio.”

Sgt. Walters says it’s the responsibility of each officer to hit the record button.

“On a call, it’s always on, and when they are interacting with the public, they actually have to have it recording,” Sgt. Walters said.

After the officer finishes their shift, the camera is placed on a charging station and the footage is uploaded to a secure cloud service.

“We don’t have the ability to delete any of the videos, you can’t delete them from the camera, and you can’t delete them from the cloud. There’s also an audit history on every video,” Sgt. Walters said. “Anytime anybody accesses it for any reason, you can access that audit history.”

