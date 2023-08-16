Birthday Club
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023.
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was indicted on federal charges Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the embattled Republican’s campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.

Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money under false pretenses. Prosecutors said Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors.

Santos was not charged in the case involving Miele.

The indictment did not name the person who was impersonated by name, but the details of the charges match with multiple news reports identifying the aide as Dan Myer, now retired as the longtime chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who at the time was minority leader.

Attempts to reach Miele by phone were not immediately successful. A phone number listed in his name rang unanswered. Myer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Santos’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors said Miele admitted to “faking my identity to a big donor” in a letter sent to Santos last Sept. 26, a few months before Santos was elected. Miele said he was “high risk, high reward in everything I do,” according to the indictment.

Miele earned a commission of 15% for each contribution he raised, prosecutors said.

The indictment come three months after Santos was arrested on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted he has no plans to resign from Congress.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

