Inclusive playground coming to Bryan after organizers meet fundraising goal

The Bryan Area Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has raised $730,000 for the new...
The Bryan Area Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has raised $730,000 for the new Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground Project.(Bryan Area Foundation)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - An inclusive playground is coming to the City of Bryan now that organizers have officially met their fundraising goal.

The Bryan Area Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has raised $730,000 for the new Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground Project which will be built at Lincoln Park located at 301 East Butler St.

The funds will be used to build the new playground and a fully accessible bathroom at the former Lincoln Elementary School site.

BAF says the new playground will include ramp entry points, a poured-in-place surface, braille and picture communication boards, a flush-to-ground merry-go-round, a zipline, expression swings and more.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be help on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the campaign’s success, to recognize the donors who helped make the playground possible and to begin construction.

“The playground will open in the spring of 2024 and will create a destination where children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities can learn, play and grow together,” said BAF.

