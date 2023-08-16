Birthday Club
Judge to decide whether to declare Dee Warner legally dead next month

The family of Dee Ann Warner, who disappeared more than two years ago, wants to have her declared legally dead.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday’s court proceedings in a case to determine whether a missing Lenawee County woman should be declared legally dead more than two years after her disappearance ended without a conclusion.

The family of Dee Ann Warner, who disappeared more than two years ago, wants to have her declared legally dead.

Her husband, Dale Warner, who authorities have preciously named a person of interest but has never faced any charges in connection to Dee’s disappearance, was also released from jail during the declaration of death hearing. He was jailed last week on a contempt charge for not providing financial documents despite a court order, according to WLEN in Adrian.

The judge said she would have her ruling on the matter during closing arguments scheduled for Sept. 13.

