Ohio voters to decide on marijuana legalization in November election

A proposal to legalize marijuana in Ohio has officially received enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposal to legalize marijuana in Ohio has officially received enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office confirmed Wednesday that the a proposal titled “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis” received enough signatures to go before voters in the November 7 election. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol initially fell short of the required number of signatures but was able to find at least 4,405 additional valid signatures within the ten day grace period. The group only needed an additional 679 valid signatures.

The marijuana legalization proposal would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would support administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs program.

“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day,” said Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol spokesperson Tom Haren.

