Lucas Co. Pit Crew caring for growing number of serious medical cases and injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Pit Crew is caring for a young pup named Evie that’s undergoing surgery on Thursday after someone reportedly saw someone throw her out of a car.

Unfortunately, Evie’s story is one of a growing number of cases the Lucas County Pit Crew is handling involving serious injuries and medical issues. But, thanks to a lot of people, the animals are on the road to recovery.

A good Samaritan reported seeing Evie tossed out of a car in Michigan.

“She had a significant puncture wound that puss was coming out of that was four to five days old,” Jean Keating, the executive director of the Pit Crew said. “Then she had several breaks in her legs of various ages.”

Keating says the shelter that had Evie was hours away from euthanizing her if a rescue group couldn’t be found to take her in and pay for her vet bills.

“She needed immediate care so we took her right to Medvet and they were able to stabilize her,” Keating said. “It was almost a week before the puncture wound stopped draining puss.”

Keating says Evie has no nerve function below the shoulder on her injured leg, which will be amputated on Aug. 17.

“She’s finally off medication, the infection has cleared and she’s gained weight,” Keating said. “She’s healthy and ready to have it come off and move on.”

Evie is just one example of a number of serious cases Pit Crew volunteers have been caring for in recent months. Evie’s friend Rene is another dog that needs constant medical care because of a genetic disorder.

“Every day we are seeing more and more cases,” Keating said. “There are animals being thrown here, left here and tied up over there. It’s a difficult problem for the community because most of the rescues are full and medical cases are expensive and we need fosters to care for them for extended periods of time.

Dogs aren’t the only ones being taken care of. Beau and Keller are kittens taken in by the Pit Crew that are also in need of extra care. They’ve both improved, but Keller will have to undergo major surgery.

“Keller was found a week ago in west Toledo. Somebody saw him crawl out from behind a trash can and knew he needed help,” Mara Dia, a Pit Crew foster said. “His eyes are the main concern. Most likely both are going to have to be removed. He can’t see at all right now.”

Dia and her wife have been Pit Crew cat and kitten fosters for about a year.

“It is sad and difficult to deal with,” Dia said. “Sometimes they get worse before they get better, but it is so rewarding.”

While it’s seemingly never-ending work, Keating says the Pit Crew will continue to care for as many difficult cases as possible.

“We’re taking in the ones we can,” Keating said. “We are grateful for our donors who step up to help these poor souls.”

If you’re struggling to care for a pet, help is available, but don’t wait to ask for it. Rescuers say the goal is to help keep people with their pets.

If you’re interested in fostering a special needs animal like Evie or Keller, contact the Pit Crew. They cover the cost of food, and medical care and they also provide support.

