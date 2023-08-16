Birthday Club
Man arrested in fatal fire at Toledo group home

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man Wednesday accused of killing a woman and setting a Toledo group home on fire last week.

Devon Hall, 48, is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, two counts of Aggravated Arson and Felonious Assault in the death of Ronda Scott, 32. U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Parkwood near Floyd on Wednesday.

First responders found Scott in the bedroom of a burning home in the 1100 block of Klondike last Thursday. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found the victim’s death to be caused by thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt force injuries as an additional contributing condition. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Family members tell 13 Action News the house was operating as a group home. Scott, who they say is developmentally disabled, was staying at the group home. We’ve reached out to the care givers and have not heard back.

The fire was ruled intentional Friday and the victim was identified as Rhonda Scott.

