Metroparks Meetup: Bug Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids across Northwest Ohio are heading back to school but there’s still plenty of time for some summer fun, especially at the Toledo Metroparks.

There are all kinds of fun activities to enjoy at the Toledo Metroparks every single day but there are some special events coming up, starting with Bug Fest.

“I think a lot of people forget that there are tiny creatures that make their homes here,” Jennifer Elsworth, the requested programs manager with Toledo Metroparks said.

The Metroparks Bug Fest will showcase some of the smaller creatures in our neck of the woods.

“There’ll be plenty of family-friendly activities going on, and everything is completely free,” Elsworth said.

The event will also feature elements, such as a slackline, to fully immerse yourself in the experience of bugs.

“One of the insects that we feature at Bug Fest is the northern walking stick, and so with the slackline, you can pretend that you are behaving like a northern walking stick by balancing on a tree branch,” Elsworth said.

