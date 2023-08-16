Owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mill in hot water for racist comments made to customer

ERIE, Mich. (WTVG) - The owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mill is under fire after video surfaced of him making a racist remark to a customer.

The customer, Joe Mahmoud, says his family went to Erie Orchards for an afternoon of family fun. Instead, things took an ugly turn when the owner, Steve Elzinga, made a racist remark and accused Mahmoud of stealing.

“Every Muslim that comes here steals from me,” Elzinga said in a video recorded by Mahmoud.

“Every Muslim that comes here steals from you?” Mahmoud said. " You’re racist, that’s racist.”

The entire exchange between Mahmoud and Elzinga was captured on video.

“You said I hope these Muslims don’t ever come back here anymore. That’s rude man,” Mahmoud said. “‘I don’t want them here. I don’t want them here.’ Why would I spend any money with you here when you say that?”

Mahmoud spoke with 13 Action News about the video and said he went there to buy peaches and cider. His daughters also wanted to pick their own fruit in the orchard.

“We went up to the gentleman that was letting people into the back and he said there is no peaches because they’re all gone. I said well we don’t care about the fruit, it’s more about the experience,” Mahmoud said. “He said ‘oh okay yeah whatever you guys can go back there and pick,’ and I said if we get a bag what do we do? he said don’t worry about it they’re all rotted anyways.”

But when the family tried to leave the orchard, Elzinga demanded they pay for the bag of rotten fruit they picked. At first, they agreed but when the bill for the rotted fruit came back for $58, Mahmoud said another employee told them it would be free.

“He came up to my window screaming, scaring my girls, scaring my wife and I’m like man I have to get out of here,” Mahmoud said.

Elzinga spoke to 13abc over the phone saying he “does not feel that way about all Muslims.”

“Obviously, I don’t feel that way about all Muslims, but I have several that come pick, which this guy did and didn’t pay. This was the third one on Sunday afternoon,” Elzinga said. “I just lost it, I just said you know I’m sick and tired of this. It happens at least once or twice a week where Muslim families come in and they just abuse their privilege.”

Elzinga agreed to meet for an interview Tuesday but canceled stating he was advised not to comment further. Mahmoud’s lawyer says they are looking to press charges as well as file a civil lawsuit for the distress caused by the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.