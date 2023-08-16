Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Parking lot next to Valentine Theater is the proposed location for downtown amphitheater

Parking lot next to Valentine Theater is the proposed location for downtown amphitheater
By Zain Omair
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposed amphitheater that generated major debate and divided the community in Waterville is now a no go there. Now, developers have their eye on Toledo instead.

“It’s a more appropriate location for an amphitheater. Something that generates excitement in the region truly belongs downtown,” said Manhattan Pub and Cheer owner Zach Lahey.

But it’s going to be quite some time until a decision will be made. The Lucas County Commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a Texas-based firm for a feasibility study on the proposed amphitheater. Right now, the proposed location is a parking lot across from the Valentine Theater.

“There’s been much conjecture. Does it work? Do we like the site? How many shows should you do? Is there enough market to support it? What about the other venues? We’ve discovered this firm that’s done this for us in the past, they can nail those questions down and come to the community with look, here’s what we found,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Lahey, whose business is just down the road from the proposed spot, is on board with the idea.

“It’s exciting,” said Lahey. “It could be an iconic structure that could be a part of the new brand of what Toledo is and has become over the past couple decades of growth and excitement and renaissance.”

But there are things Lahey wants to developers to consider first, such as the design and location.

“I would have concerns that they’d possibly be tearing down old buildings for another parking garage,” said Lahey. “Also just the location downtown where they’d want to select. I think the riverfront could be ideal and shouldn’t be passed up.”

The commissioners are assuring residents and business owners the decision won’t be made lightly.

“If there’s something new we can add downtown to bring more people into downtown, just like we saw Jeep fest where we saw people from 40 different states, if we can get more activity, then that’s a positive. But at what cost?” said Gerken.

Gerken told 13 Action News a decision will be made on the amphitheater after the feasibility study is done, which could be in 10-12 weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony

Latest News

Parking lot next to Valentine Theater is the proposed location for downtown amphitheater
Parking lot next to Valentine Theater is the proposed location for downtown amphitheater
August 16th Weather Forecast
8/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The crash occurred at the intersection of Adams Street and North Huon Street around 10 p.m....
Two TPD cars involved in a crash Tuesday night