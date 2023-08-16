Parking lot next to Valentine Theater is the proposed location for downtown amphitheater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposed amphitheater that generated major debate and divided the community in Waterville is now a no go there. Now, developers have their eye on Toledo instead.

“It’s a more appropriate location for an amphitheater. Something that generates excitement in the region truly belongs downtown,” said Manhattan Pub and Cheer owner Zach Lahey.

But it’s going to be quite some time until a decision will be made. The Lucas County Commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a Texas-based firm for a feasibility study on the proposed amphitheater. Right now, the proposed location is a parking lot across from the Valentine Theater.

“There’s been much conjecture. Does it work? Do we like the site? How many shows should you do? Is there enough market to support it? What about the other venues? We’ve discovered this firm that’s done this for us in the past, they can nail those questions down and come to the community with look, here’s what we found,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Lahey, whose business is just down the road from the proposed spot, is on board with the idea.

“It’s exciting,” said Lahey. “It could be an iconic structure that could be a part of the new brand of what Toledo is and has become over the past couple decades of growth and excitement and renaissance.”

But there are things Lahey wants to developers to consider first, such as the design and location.

“I would have concerns that they’d possibly be tearing down old buildings for another parking garage,” said Lahey. “Also just the location downtown where they’d want to select. I think the riverfront could be ideal and shouldn’t be passed up.”

The commissioners are assuring residents and business owners the decision won’t be made lightly.

“If there’s something new we can add downtown to bring more people into downtown, just like we saw Jeep fest where we saw people from 40 different states, if we can get more activity, then that’s a positive. But at what cost?” said Gerken.

Gerken told 13 Action News a decision will be made on the amphitheater after the feasibility study is done, which could be in 10-12 weeks.

