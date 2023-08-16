Birthday Club
Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

