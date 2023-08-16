Birthday Club
Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

By Steve Byerly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a shooting call on the campus of Josey High School.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting happened in the school.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the finger, and authorities are still looking for the shooting suspect, the sheriff said.

Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday.(WRDW)

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students, and they got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, Roundtree said. Some of it was caught on video, the sheriff said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their students.

Police started converging on the area just before 11:30 a.m. and almost immediately blocked 15th Street near the school, the sheriff said.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from the Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Marshal’s Office. At least some of the law enforcement officers were in tactical gear, the sheriff said.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week.

